Apple Music Live partners with SZA for ‘SOS Tour’ performance in Brooklyn

GRAMMY-award-winning music trendsetter and icon SZA is the next artist to take the stage for Apple Music Live—the live performance series that gives the biggest stars in music a platform to connect with audiences around the world. The ‘SOS Tour’ marks SZA’s first-ever arena tour and earned the superstar endless praise. The Apple Music Live performance at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York will debut Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM PST / 10:00 PM EST exclusively on Apple Music exclusively on Apple Music and Apple TV+. Fans can also stream the Apple Music Live performance anytime on-demand on both Apple Music and Apple TV+.

ADVERTISEMENT







During the performance, SZA showcases her biggest hits and fan favorites including, ‘Kill Bill’, ‘Snooze’, ‘Seek & Destroy’, and ‘Nobody Gets Me’, plus selections from the critically acclaimed Ctrl: ‘Drew Barrymore’, ‘Broken Clocks’, ‘Love Galore’ and more.

In an extensive career spanning conversation airing tomorrow on Apple Music 1, SZA sits down with Zane Lowe to reflect on the Apple Music Live performance and her record-breaking year, telling Zane: “I love connecting with people in the crowd when I feel like it’s really me and you right now. And I go eye to eye with so many people during this show, and it’s something about tour that it makes the love real, and tangible.” During the candid conversation, SZA also touches on navigating fame, her spiritual hygiene, overcoming anxiety, taking creative risks, and more. Tune in to the full interview on Tuesday, December 12 at 10 AM PST on Apple Music 1 via this link.

“SZA is one the most streamed artists of 2023 with only her second full length album, so we are elated to have her ‘SOS Tour’ be apart of our 2023 season of Apple Music Live”, said Apple Music’s Global Head of Hip Hop and R&B Ebro Darden. “The show is, of course, incredible just like her music, her songwriting and her desire to give us, the fans, so much amazing content this year. Thank You SZA!”

ADVERTISEMENT







Over the past year, streams for SZA’s music has nearly quadrupled on Apple Music worldwide increasing 280% as she smashed a number of all-time records with her sophomore album ‘SOS’. Upon the release of the album, SZA broke the record for the R&B artist with the most simultaneous entries on the Global Daily Top 100, with 26 songs reaching the chart in one day. Breakout single, ‘Kill Bill’ spent 28 days at #1 on the Global Daily Top 100, her longest run at #1 in the chart’s history. All told the song reached #1 in 37 countries worldwide. Additionally, ‘Kill Bill’ finished at #3 on Apple Music’s Top 100 2023: Global chart. With single ‘Snooze’ at #5, she became the first R&B artist in the year-end chart history to have two songs in the top five of the year-end global songs chart. ‘SOS’ was the second biggest album of 2023 on Apple Music worldwide, and the #1 R&B album of the year.

Over the past two years, “SZA Essentials” has been one of the fastest-growing R&B playlists on Apple Music, with a 203% increase in streams worldwide. SZA has launched twelve songs to the top 10 of Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100. She is among the Top 50 artists of all time on Apple Music worldwide.

The second season of Apple Music Live kicked off this past May with a special performance by Ed Sheeran, which was followed by Burna Boy’s historic London Stadium show from earlier this summer and Dominic Fike gave an electrifying show in Atlanta. Brent Faiyaz serenaded a packed house in London and most recently Peso Pluma brought his música mexicana sound to Anaheim complete with his full live band. Additional Apple Music Live standout performances have included Harry Styles’s One Night Only in New York performance, Billie Eilish’s Live at the O2 performance; Alicia Keys’s first-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball; and riveting performances from chart-topping artists Lil Durk, Mary J Blige, Luke Combs, and Wizkid. Explore the full lineup of past performances in the Apple Music Live archive.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

