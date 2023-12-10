in Culture, Music Reviews

Nigerian artist Bella Alubo makes new anthem for the continental baddie: Stream ‘African Barbie’

Photo: YouTube

“Savage like Tiwa Savage”

Photo: YouTube

In mid-November, Nigerian artist Bella Alubo, best known for her catchy hooks, rhymes and statuesque built, released an anthem of sorts for the African Barbies around the world. Tapping in on the heels of one of the most successful rollouts in history and the recent rise of Afro sounds, globally, the Jos-bred rapper and singer put words to the public adornment and praise of African babes to a Moofah and Nuviala production. Check out the Amapiano-infused track below to hear just how many boys want an African Barbie to call their own.

ADVERTISEMENT




If you’re wondering who the babe featured in the cover art, it is a photo of a Sierra-Leonian TikToker named Sonia Tucker.

African BarbieBella Alubo

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Brooklyn star Young MA shares new song ‘Open Scars’ about health and transformation: Stream

K Camp announces forthcoming album ‘Float to London’