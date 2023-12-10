Nigerian artist Bella Alubo makes new anthem for the continental baddie: Stream ‘African Barbie’

“Savage like Tiwa Savage”

In mid-November, Nigerian artist Bella Alubo, best known for her catchy hooks, rhymes and statuesque built, released an anthem of sorts for the African Barbies around the world. Tapping in on the heels of one of the most successful rollouts in history and the recent rise of Afro sounds, globally, the Jos-bred rapper and singer put words to the public adornment and praise of African babes to a Moofah and Nuviala production. Check out the Amapiano-infused track below to hear just how many boys want an African Barbie to call their own.

If you’re wondering who the babe featured in the cover art, it is a photo of a Sierra-Leonian TikToker named Sonia Tucker.

