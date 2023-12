Making his return to music after undergoing vocal surgery, K Camp plans to release his new album ‘Float to London’ on December 22. Along with the announcement, the Atlanta artist, originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, also released a single with SleazyWorld Go titled ‘Spend That Bag’ that’s about intimacy, spending time in Miami, running it up and blowing it. Before you head out, check out the lyric video below.

