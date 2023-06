Nigerian-born singer and songwriter Reekado Banks rose to fame after signing to Mavin Records in 2014. The ‘Ozumba Mbadiwe’ crooner has since been dropping hit after hit over the years with singles like ‘Easy (Jeje)’ and ‘Oluwa Ni’. This Summer, Reekado Banks teams up with Adekunle Gold and Maleek Berry to release his first single/video of the year ‘Feel Different’. This Summer anthem is one for your personal playlists.

