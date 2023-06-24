Azizi Gibson describes role reversal on the uptempo ‘Too Busy’: Stream

“I didn’t hit her back all day/I know she mad”: Have you ever been into someone and the energy you gave wasn’t reciprocated? They’re always intentionally too busy for you. And then, whatever was important before, suddenly isn’t? Yeah, you guessed it. Gibson made a song inspired by such life moments.

Yesterday, Bangkok, Thailand-born star Azizi Gibson, who has travelled the world through music and formerly signed Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder Label and scored a collaboration with Waka Flocka Flame in 2015 with ‘Slave Ship’, has returned to the scene with a sing-rap banger called ‘Too Busy’. It’s been so many years since I’ve written about Azizi Gibson, an artist GRUNGECAKE supported from the start of his career over a decade ago, but it is great to see him back at it. Give the independent Millz Douglas-produced track a listen below.