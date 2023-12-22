Pornhub CEO to pay $1.8M fine to US gov’t for profiting from sex trafficking

The company plead not guilty, but acknowledged the illegal content published on its website, regretting it.

According to multiple reports, Pornhub’s parent company—Aylo Holdings—has to pay a sum of $1.8 million to the United States government for profitting from sex trafficking. CNN reported that the company will also “compensate the victims as a part of a deferred prosecution agreement.” TechCrunch explained that some victims “are portrayed in these adult videos against their will, or even without their knowledge.” For some time, the Pornhub and other adult content websites owned by the company “have come under fire for a history of negligence in moderating third-party uploads of adult content.” By court order, the government will monitor the company for three years.

