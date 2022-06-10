Brasil-based artist OLUFEMI laments gracefully with poem dubbed ‘Sincerely Yours’: Watch the visual

I die every day that I live

Knowing of all the things that we did

Through the smoke and fire

We burnt these tyres

The rising Nigerian wordsmith and singer OLUFEMI serves us regret and desire for what’s already etched in his past romantic glamour. Or is it? Every verse is pregnant with metaphors, personifications, and other divisive devices that, if we try to break down at the moment, we might go off the deep end. The ‘Hey Brother’ hitmaker delivers the pieces on a platter of an undulating vocal sample and heavily distorted moody bass, which will develop into a sombre backdrop thanks to some accompanying gloomy piano chops. Interesting, to say the least. OLUFEMI confesses that the piece started as a poem he wrote when he felt something.

