Brasil-based artist OLUFEMI serenades for the times in ‘Hey Brother’: Watch

OLUFEMI’s pop style in ‘Hey Brother’ resounds the hardships we faced during the global pandemic and is tender and hopeful.

Brasil-based Nigerian singer-songwriter OLUFEMI released a rich track titled ‘Hey Brother’ that explores and recounts how it felt to be in lockdown in 2020. It was challenging to manoeuvre a new world, and no one knew where we were going or what it meant for us. We all dealt with losses, trauma, and thoughts of uncertainty, and OLUFEMI wasn’t exempt.

LA through the pandemic was crazy. Worlds changed. I stilled the noise until silence lost… in the end, growth is pain. Burn the sky, light the way, says the opening piece to his music video centred in nature.

OLUFEMI sings about not being able to sleep, being in pain, support, elevation, living through the transition, and healing. It now sits at 75,000 views. Watch the music video from his forthcoming EP ‘Bring Tyre’ below.

I don’t write about the music I push, but this track has a depth that I connect to, and I feel like the lyrics emit what I also felt and experienced.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

