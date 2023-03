According to a recent radio interview at Sway in the Morning, Oxnard’s super-producer Madlib says his joint EP with the late Mac Miller will see the light of day. It is called ‘MacLib’, which keeps his portmanteau concept he’s been running with since at least 2004 with ‘Madvillainy’ with the late masked legend MF Doom. There is no confirmed release date yet, but we know it is coming, and the producer has the blessing of Mac Miller’s estate.

