Watch Nigerian star Laycon’s video for ‘Drunk In Love’ featuring Soundz

On Friday (November 5), winner of Big Brother Naija Season 5, Laycon, unveiled the video to his single 'Drunk In Love' featuring Soundz. The love riddim is from Laycon's latest ten-track project, 'I Am Laycon'. Directed by Stanzvisuals, the video 'Drunk In Love' tells the story of Laycon's lust for a woman blinding him from what the woman is hiding.

The Nigerian rapper is closing out the year strong after having a very successful 2021. Watch Laycon’s newest video, ‘Drunk in Love’, featuring Soundz below.

