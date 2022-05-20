Nigerian star Laycon releases cold-blooded new single ‘2000’ with Toby Shang

At midnight WAT, Nigeria’s rising artist Laycon shared his latest track, ‘2020’, with fellow Nigerian artist Toby Shang, which has one of the funniest hooks. When asked each question on the hook, the response is, “I (or we) will get back to you.”

A clip of the highly-anticipated collaboration with Toby Shang was originally shared on April 30 and received high praise from both fan bases under Laycon’s post. It is the second release of 2022 and is a strong follow-up to the Ogun State native’s previous track ‘New Dimension‘ with Made Kuti.

If blowing people off needed an anthem, this is the one—featuring predominately Yoruba and some Nigerian Pidgin/English. Listen to the infectious track below. You’re going to want to dance (or do the challenge).

Author Richardine Bartee Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

