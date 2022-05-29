Watch Nigerian star LAX entertain several women in ‘Waist Drop’

Back with the follow-up to his record ‘Options‘ with Mavin Records star Ayra Starr, LAX, the Nigerian star reveals why women are swarming around him like flies to shit. He entertains several young ladies from a red Ford Mustang convertible seat throughout the visual and lets them all know he is not regular. Perhaps, it is a fantasy he has or one he has already lived out a few times. Surprisingly, the former rapper (from a trio group called Flyboiz) isn’t topless here. We guess the ladies flock to the Lagos-born talent with or without seeing his chiselled bare body. Check out the music video for ‘Waist Drop’ directed by AdamKG.

We enjoyed watching his performance at Stubb’s in Austin, Texas, during SXSW at The New Africa showcase. He was barechested and knew how to control the crowd. If you haven’t seen him live, he has lots of energy, and it would be almost impossible to dance when he’s dancing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

