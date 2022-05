Kizz Daniel and Tekno joined forces and released ‘Buga’, a motivational song that will replace most alarm tones. Baked on an Amapiano base, the single is sticky and sweet to the ears. A band of West Africa’s finest producers came together to work on ‘Buga’—Reward Beatz, Blaise Beatz, Young Willis, and Micky Geetarist. It is an excellent follow up to Kizz Daniel’s 2021 ‘Barnabas’.

Author Mufaro "Forbes" Mujuru I am passionate about African music, the business, and expanding markets behind it. I write bits about it on GRUNGECAKE. I am also the founder of Big Soko Music Group Ltd and the head behind Commune Curate.

