Stream J Stone’s new album ‘The Definition of Success’ featuring the late Nipsey Hussle, Dom Kennedy, Bun B, and more

Today, J Stone, the Crenshaw native rapper, released the fourth part of his album series—The Definition—inspired by his longtime friend Nipsey Hussle. On his new project, he covers personal time with the ladies on track #7 (“I fucked some R&B bitches, I ain’t namedropping”), narrating his level up on #11 (“Dedication made us all turn goals to reality/Get rich before a nigga turn old”), and moving around in spaces that aren’t native to his on #15 (“Now, I’m in the Hamptons, chilling with famous actresses”). He even throws a cheeky line about having a deceased friend called Benjamin Franklin in there on ‘Numbers Lie Too’.

ADVERTISEMENT







For this album, J Stone gifted us with a posthumous Nipsey Hussle feature on ‘Foundation’ with Hit-Boy, Dave East on ‘Rich Roll’, West Coast legends Xzibit and Butch Cassidy on ‘Black Sheep’, his friend Dom Kennedy on ‘Hamptons’ and Houston’s finest Bun B and Trae the Truth. Following ‘The Definition of Loyalty’ (2019), ‘The Definition of Pain’ (2020), and ‘The Definition of Sacrifice’ (2022) comes 2023’s ‘The Definition of Success’. Stream the fourth and final part of the series below. It consists of eighteen tracks. Upon first listen, my favourite tracks are ‘Count Me In’, ‘Black Sheep’, and ‘Levels’.

ADVERTISEMENT







Before you leave, don’t forget to watch the official music video for the single he’s currently pushing: Count Me In.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

