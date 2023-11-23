in Culture, Music Reviews, Music Videos

Watch Cincinatti’s Skylar Blatt and Lola Brooke lyrically rule their new collaboration ‘Fuck Fame Pt 2’

Photo: Courtesy of the label

Some weeks ago, the newly signed Arista Records artist Skylar Blatt, hailing from the streets of Cincinnati, released the official music video for her collaboration with Brooklyn star Lola Brooke. For the ‘Fuck Fame’ record, Blatt rides the beat to talk about feeling like a jackpot, taking a significant loss, and saving some of her earnings whilst Brooke raps about being a boss, spending thousands of dollars, being a star, and getting paid to flaunt her worldly possessions. Check out the video below to hear the young women shine.

