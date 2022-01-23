Los Angeles artist Iz LaMarr shares official video for ‘HOLY MOLY’: Watch

    Yesterday, relatively new artist Los Angeles-native artist Iz LaMarr—Iz pronounced as “eyes”—released a catchy creative music video for his latest track, ‘HOLY MOLY’. The song starts strong, but the mix sounds distorted towards the middle, and the tuneful, lyrical delivery takes a dip. The engineering may be a style choice, but I do not think it was necessary. If you look for more details online about the New York City-based artist, you won’t find much. Hopefully, that will change in the future. For now, check out the visual directed by Billy Miller below.

