Sarz releases official video for ‘Happiness’ featuring Gunna and Asake: Watch

With the rise of African music, we are constantly seeing producers from the African continent create world-standard beats and records. Artists and producers have begun to understand the importance of cross-continental collaboration and how this fusion creates a rich blend of music.

This is one record you should listen to today. Sarz enlists Gunna and YBNL signee Asake on this new single titled ‘Happiness’.

The smooth rhythmic song is accompanied by a bright colorful video directed by Edgar Esteves, which Sarz teased by posting an Instagram photo Monday of the three artists on the video’s set with all three artists making their various appearances in the music video.

