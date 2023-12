Recently, Drake’s lifestyle brand OVO announced a partnership with the NFL delivering an officially licensed capsule collection featuring co-branded apparel for select teams. Artists previously enlisted in this campaign include Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Benny The Butcher.

This exclusive drop (October’s Very Own NFL Winter ’23) collection features Snoop Dogg for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

