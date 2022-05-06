Taylor Gang’s new artist Fedd the God shares new song ‘Should’a Been A Hot Boy’: Listen

Last month, the Taylor Gang artist performed at Smoker’s Club Fest and played a set during Rolling Loud’s SXSW concert in March.

Back with a piped up new track that tells us how he feels about himself and which era the Pittsburgh rising star should have been part of, ‘Should’a Been A Hot Boy’ details Fedd the God‘s reasoning for his liking to the N’awlins street stars. If you are not in the know about The Hot Boys’ influence or if you are unaware of who was in the group, allow me to educate you today.

In 1997, BG, Lil Wayne, Juvenile and Turk—known as The Hot Boys—put out their debut LP, ‘Get It How U Live!’. The group’s first album, solely produced by Mannie Fresh, sold over 400,000 copies independently following BG’s success with ‘Bling Bling’ in 1999. A year before BG’s solo success, Juvenile’s ‘400 Degreez’ came out. The Hot Boys member’s album is the best-selling album ever (4x platinum) released on Cash Money Records and is the artist’s best-selling album of his solo career. The label’s sound has influenced generations of rappers and artists worldwide, from their Southern slang becoming mainstream.

Listen to the bouncy record produced by Sledgren and Chris Dreamer below; stay tuned for the official music video later today.

Author Richardine Bartee Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

