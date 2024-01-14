Diddy will not attend the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards, despite nomination

US Weekly reported that Diddy’s rep confirmed the former REVOLT CEO will not attend the ceremony this year. The three-time GRAMMY winning music executive is up for a potential win in the ‘Best Progressive R&B Album’ category. Last year, Cassie—his former girlfriend of ten years—sued him for “rape and repeated physical album lasting ten years”. Diddy denied the allegations and settled the case a day later.

Multiple women came forward to state that Diddy allegedly sexually assaulted them, too.

