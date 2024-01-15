Nigerian artist Boy Spyce announces debut album

Instagram

In an Instagram post shared to 880,000 fans, Nigerian recording artist Boy Spyce used “Album year 😈” as a caption. The singer’s loyal supporters have been waiting for this moment since he signed to Nigeria’s best independent label, Mavin Records, and released his first EP in 2022. With fan favourites like ‘Folake’ and ‘Carry Me Go’ with fellow Nigerian artist Khaid and ‘Relationship’, it’s no wonder his post teasing the album earned up to 364 comments from his fans. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

