Hear Bryson Tiller’s new 4-track EP ‘Slum Tiller Vol 3’

The late legendary musical craftsman J Dilla allegedly produced ‘Get Dis Money’ featuring Big Sean.

This week, Kentucky’s Bryson Tiller released a new extended play called ‘Slum Tiller Vol 3’. For the release, he features an oustanding relatable rap verse from Big Sean, Che Ecru, an interlude about being filled with contradications, and a song over a player Detroit beat. The short offering is what we needed and prepares us for what’s likely to come from the star in 2024.

In a post publised to the GRAMMY-nominated star’s official Instagram profile with a following of ten million fans, the ‘Don’t’ singer-songwriter (also known as Pen Griffey) shared his promotional cover arts and a text message from his friend Kevin Hart. The award-winning comedian reminds him to be great and remember that he is.

Stream the new tracks below exclusively through SoundCloud. If you missed it, Tiller also released a collaboration last week with Nigeria’s Afro-Dancehall legend Patoranking. It’s called ‘Sex You Up’ and interpolates the 1991 classic New Jack Swing/R&B jam ‘I Wanna Sex You Up’ by Color Me Badd.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

