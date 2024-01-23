Pizza Hut Japan adds “Ramen Pizza” to its menu for limited time

It’s available for a limited time only. Isn’t that a good thing?

Officially called ‘Rotteri-fuu Ramen Pizza”, Pizza Hut Japan teamed up with ramen chain Tenka Ippin for a new creation. The company celebrates fifty years in business, and with a slogan like “Always more than you can imagine”, they are giving fans what they promise. According to the company’s website, the pizza is thick and crispy, pairing noodles and rich with koterri broth featuring green onions and chashu pork, following two other interesting flavours—Coriander Pizza and Weiner Coffe Pizza.

If you are in Japan right now, you could enjoy (or not enjoy) this meal for approximately $13 USD or ¥ 1,980 JPY, but you’d have to hurry! It’s available until February 12.

