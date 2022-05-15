In photos: Billboard MusicCon Day 2 concert featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Last night, May 14, Billboard MusicCon continued day two of the inaugural event with a headlining performance by GRAMMY Award-winning musical powerhouse Ty Dolla $ign. The concert, presented by Smirnoff, kicked off with Ty’s feature on the #1 hit ‘Hot Girl Summer’ by Megan thee Stallion. Throughout the night, he performed a variety of his features on hit songs including ‘Swalla’ by Jason Derulo, ‘It’s a Vibe’ by 2 Chainz, and ‘Psycho’ by Post Malone. While performing his part in Khalid’s ‘OTW’, Ty pulled out an electric guitar and rocked out with the crowd. He closed the show with ‘The Business, Pt II’ and then hopped down into the pit to take pictures with eager fans.

Event Highlights:

Day one featured a full day of summit panels including “Women on the Rise – Management 101” with top industry managers Dina Sahim (Swedish House Mafia, French Montana), Alex DePersia (Pharrell Williams, Gracie Abrams), and Nelly Ortiz (DJ Khaled); “Don’t F*ck with Ukraine!” with Ukrainian artist Max Barskih; “The Explosion of Afro-Fusion” with Burna Boy; “The Future of Reggaeton” with Rauw Alejandro; “The Future of Hip-Hop” with Latto; and “A Decade of Touring” with Machine Gun Kelly.

Presenting sponsor Smirnoff kicked things off with a one-of-a-kind experience, featuring the new Smirnoff Neon Lemonades Seltzer and Ice Variety Packs, where MusicCon attendees were able to sip on all the bold new flavours.

Billboard will continue to take over Las Vegas tonight with the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs. The show will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST on NBC and will stream live on Peacock. For more information, visit this link.

Author Richardine Bartee Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

