Olamide’s latest signee Asake shares spicy visual for ‘Sungba’: Watch

Four days ago, Asake released the official music video for his track ‘Sungba’, following his smash hit ‘Omo Ope‘ featuring Olamide. As it opens up, the artist rides to a destination on scooters and is followed by several look-alikes. With plenty of beautiful women around and lots of cash all over the ground, the rising artist has been compared to Lil Wayne and many other American rappers known for spraying money all over the place. If you like feel-good music with a bit of ratchetness, Nigerian artist Asake, also known as Mr M$ney, is your guy.

