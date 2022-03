If you’re ready to hit the club this weekend, you may want to head to a place where they play high-octane Afrobeats like this record. In January, Nigeria’s fast-rising star Asake released ‘Omo Ope’ with his label boss, Olamide, and it’s been up since then. Watch the official music video below. It gives us a glimpse into his lifestyle as a young new artist on the rise.

