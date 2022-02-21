British artist Abra Cadabra wants that ‘Double Double’ love: Watch the video

On Valentine’s Day, British artist Abra Cadabra released the official video for ‘Double Double’ and showed his softer side. In the song, the artist wants to know that his leading lady loves him and loves him more than the rest of the women in his life. The music video is a mix of handheld amateur footage for a personal effect and good cinematography that brings it all together.

Let’s face it. Abra Cadabra has options because of who he is, and he is not shy about speaking his truth. What makes it real and in her favour is that he says he only has eyes for her. That’s often unreal for a successful recording artist.

If you want to see what it is like to have a man with eyes for you only, check out the black-and-white music video below directed by the Crematics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

