British Afroswing duo Young T & Bugsey set the vibe right with ‘Nice’ featuring Blxst

A little more than a week ago, Nottingham’s Afroswing/Hip-Hop artists Young T & Bugsey shared the decadent visual for their record ‘Nice’ with none other than the breakout star American singer Blxst. In the song, the men sing about their preferences in women (African babe with Italian taste”), wanting to take it to the next level (“And if you don’t know, girl, I want to take your soul, but you ain’t even ready, though”).

If you’re into music with smooth tropical vibes or what some of us refer to as a “travelled sound”, you are going to love this. The music video’s setting is with tons of plants and flowers.

