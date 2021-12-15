SZA’s ‘I Hate U’ breaks Apple Music record as the most-streamed R&B song in its first week by a female artist

‘I Hate U’ currently appears on Apple Music’s Top Songs chart in 102 countries, and peaked at #1 on the Daily Top 100 chart globally and in ten countries (United States, Anguilla, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Guinea-Bissau, Papua New Guinea, and Trinidad and Tobago).

Appearing on Apple Music’s City Charts in 46 cities (in fifteen countries), ‘I Hate U’ peaked at #1 in 22 cities, in the United States, Canada, South Africa, and New Zealand. ‘I Hate U’ has remained at #1 on the City Charts the longest in Detroit, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

‘I Hate U’ was featured as the cover of Apple Music’s R&B Now playlist, which also featured her prior two singles ‘Hit Different’ and ‘Good Days’.

Stream ‘I Hate U’ below.

