Ghana: Drama brews as Ruthy blames DJ Slim for the demise of Asakaa Boys

How did it start? Kumasi’s DJ Slim had gone berserk over the claim that Asakaa Boys had made, that of seeing success without the help of media. The Ghanaian media kingpin went on to reveal that he was responsible for the Asakaa Boys’ first interview and more, and therefore due to the alleged disrespect, he allegedly called for the blacklisting of the collective. Following the obvious signals of the decline of Asakaa Boys hype in the media, Ruthy, a Ghanaian showbiz critic, claimed that DJ Slim is the main reason the Drill collective is fading away. She says, “Blame DJ Slim; he’s the main reason why Asakaa Boys are fading away!” Or is it?

In March 2022, Afrochella co-founder, Edward Asafu-Adjaye, commented that the sense of entitlement the Asakaa Boys had was worrying. This was after the collective had bumped heads with the festival organisers over some bookings. Interesting!

Here are three questions to ask you.

The first one being: Can artists do without traditional and contemporary media altogether?

The second is: Is DJ Slim to blame for the slowing down of the Ghanaian Drill collective, or do the Asakaa Boys bring this on themselves with their ‘arrogance’?

The last one is: Have the Asakaa Boys really faded away?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

