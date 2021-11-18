Exclusive: Pandora announces Artists to Watch 2022: Pandora Caribbean

This week, Pandora unleashes its list of Caribbean artists to watch in 2022. According to the streaming platform, the selected artists are the ten most likely to break through, establish enduring careers, and possibly join the ranks of superstars in music. Does Pandora generate its information based on analytics? Of course, it is based on human insights and sophisticated data analytics that the company refers to as “listener behaviour”.

How have other lists performed in the past? In 2016, it was Alessia Cara and Post Malone. The following year, Dua Lipa and Lizzo were on the tip of everybody’s tongues. For 2018, Ashley McBryde and HER took it home, and in 2019, the lone wolf Summer Walker made her big debut. In the year of the lockdown, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch and Tones and I soared to the top, and this year, GIVEON and The Kid LAROI won.

Without further ado, have a look at Pandora’s list of Caribbean Artists to Watch in 2022 and check out the playlist via this link: Projexx

Joby Jay

Laa Lee

Klassik Frescobar

Yaksta

Bella Blair

Hey Choppi

Indie Allen

Melly Rose

Kacique & Romieikon

