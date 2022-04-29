Amapiano chanter Pabi Cooper bands up with Focalistic, Ch’cco, and Nobantu Vilakazi to share ‘Banyanya ke Bafana’: Watch

‘Banyana Ke Bafana’ took TikTok by storm way before it was made available on official streaming platforms. This phenomenon is quite common when it comes to the booming culture of Amapiano, which is prevalent on three planes—music, fashion, and dance. Paballo Basetsana Mothapo, popularly known as Pabi Cooper, comes out of an eight-month hiatus with a pulsing Amapiano bump, runs a successful TikTok campaign, shoots a visualizer, and drops ‘Banyanya ke Bafana’. As if it’s not enough, the ‘Isiphithiphithi’ hitmaker is flanked by notable South African musical heavyweights namely Focalistic, Ch’cco, Luudadeejay, Nobantu Vilakazi as she serves us this log drum-heavy piece.

The music video, which is strategically tagged as a visualizer, carries little but flesh I could nibble. However, it’s an easy watch, and heavily reminiscent of our teenage amusement-park hangouts.

