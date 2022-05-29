Play South African star Focalistic’s new infectious record ‘3310’ more than once

All of the previous Nokia owners are feeling nostalgic.

Friday, South Africa’s shooting star Focalistic released the energetic drum and record titled ‘3100’ he’s been teasing on his verified Instagram account. In the new collaboration with Mellow & Sleazy and Madumane (DJ Maphorisa), a medley of instruments builds up the track into the earworm exposed on the hook. Could you imagine how fun a music video would be with these artists and dancers? Stream the record below, and stay tuned for a potential music video in the future.

On release day, Focalistic covered the ‘AmaPiano Trip’ playlist on YouTube Music, two playlists on Apple Music, ‘Mzansi Moves’ on TIDAL, and received placements on Spotify’s ‘Amapiano Grooves’, ‘New Music Friday SA’, ‘New Music Friday Ghana’, ‘New Music Friday Naija’, TIDAL’s ‘New Arrivals’ and ‘Amapiano Vibes’. Finally, Apple Music added the song to ‘New in Dance’, ‘NMD’, ‘Isgubhu’, ‘Amapiano Lifestyle’, ‘Dance Hot Tracks’, ‘NMD SSA’, and ‘Hot Tracks SSA’.

