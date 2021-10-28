Hear Afroswing artist Octoblien’s latest track ‘Salty’

Today, Ghanaian Afroswing artist Octoblien self-released a song about the curvaceous Black woman seemingly immortalised on her cover art. Based on the lyrics of the song, the topic of discussion has a “sweet sexy bod”, she is “independent”, and she does not “like all of the attention”. About her latest record, Octoblien shared, “Salty’ is for the gyal dem who are boss chicks, and by that, I mean strong independent women. They know what they want and can get it on their own without having to put up with anyone’s terms. They’ve got class and command respect.” Listen to the new two-minute Afroswing track below produced by Aymix Beats and Z3na.

If you like the youthful voice that makes Koffee easily identifiable on a song, you may be able to appreciate this artist and her Jamaican Dancehall-inspired music.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

