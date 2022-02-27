Nigerian-American artist Obie Iyoha shares ‘Last Call’ video from forthcoming album: The Sky Might Fall

Obie Iyoha brings a new meaning to black and yellow with his 2019 ‘BumbleBee‘ EP. If you aren’t familiar with his sound, I will describe it as 6LACK meets Afrobeats. Obie, Detroit based, Nigerian-American artist, may have just been one of the first to fuse Afrobeats with their music with his 2018 ‘Karats’ release, which gained his Beats 1 Radio Breaking Artist recognition.

You can watch his just-released video ‘Last Call’, which has fans crazed with already over 32,000 views and counting! The video gives me afties meets luxury. When you give the video a rest, listen to the 2021 release, ‘Something,’ on Africa Rising playlist on Apple Music. You can expect ‘Something’ and ‘Last Call’ to be on the anticipated release of Obie’s next album, ‘The Sky Might Fall’.

I already can’t stop listening to Obie Iyoha, so I can’t wait for this next release!

