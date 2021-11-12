Watch late Dallas rapper Mo3’s video for ‘Last Time’

The Dallas Hip-Hop scene took a major blow when the soulful street rapper, Mo3 was viciously gunned down November 12, 2020, on the Dallas highway. MO3’s musical career continued to rise despite his passing, having his highest Billboard charting single ‘Outside’ on his posthumous album ‘Shottaz 4eva’.

Today (November 11), MO3’s estate released a new music video, ‘Last Time’. Directed by Todd Uno, the video begins with his son sporting the MO3’s haircut, saying, “go get my daddy’s CD”. The video seemed to be shot while MO3 was still living as you see MO3 on a boat in Miami with his manager, Rainwater, rapper, along with lyrics.

Both Blac Youngsta, DC Young Fly, and Boosie Badazz are seen making video drops paying tribute to the late Dallas native. MO3 coveted high respect for his peers in the industry.

Check out MO3’s latest video, ‘Last Time’ below trending at #27 on YouTube For Music.

