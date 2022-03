Last week, Jamaican GRAMMY award-winning artist Koffee released her debut album. In an official mailer, the artist shared the following message (without emojis):

My debut album Gifted is out now!! I think it’s important to inject a positive energy into the world, and that’s what I’ve channeled into this album. Thank you for all the support!! Thank God for keeping and loving me! We have life, we are blessed

Listen to it now below.

