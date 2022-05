Yesterday, May 13, Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr Morale and the Big Steppers’ broke the record for the highest first-day streams for an album released in 2022, on Apple Music worldwide. Songs from the album currently hold the top fourteen spots on the Apple Music Songs Chart.

Author GRUNGECAKE All posts written under this username are created by entertainment publicists, staff writers and authors, interns and guest contributors, and edited by Richardine Bartee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket