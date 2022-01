Yesterday, Ghanaian artist Kelvyn Boy shared the well-made official video for his catchy new track called ‘Down Flat’. In what reminds us of a postcard, the creative treatment doubles as a look into his enchanting environment or a moving travel brochure. And the women are dreamy and desirable in each frame. Check out the video now to get to know the Foso, Ghana-native artist a little better.

