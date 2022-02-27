Ja Morant scored a career-high 46-points in a record-setting win over the Bulls

The Memphis Grizzlies’ All-Star guard put on quite a display against the Bulls, doing 360 layups, throwing down a vicious alley-oop dunk, and hitting his three-pointers. Ja Morant scored a regular-season franchise-record 46 points, leading the Grizzlies to a win over the Bulls 116-100. Morant broke Mike Miller‘s previous record (45 points) set in 2007.

In just his third year in the league, Ja Morant is considered an MVP candidate, averaging 27.1 PPG while shooting at a high 49%. The surging Grizzlies are now 42-20 and is sitting at the #3 spot in the Western Conference.

A special night for @JaMorant 🥷 🥷 46 points (franchise record for most points in a regular season game) 🥷 16th straight 20+ point game (franchise record) 🥷 15-28 FG. 3-4 from deep. #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/wl6liVoz3a — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 27, 2022

