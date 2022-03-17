This year’s tight NBA MVP race is a battle to the end

The NBA regular season is nearly over, and we have witnessed countless spectacular performances by this year’s MVP candidates. What’s been most pleasing to us fans has been the consistent dominant play by these individuals. These elite superstars performed at an unbelievably high level this season, and now it is time to uncover the updated MVP front runners.

This year’s MVP race might be the closest prediction as to who wins the award at the end of the year. Players like Karl-Anthony Towns and LeBron James has been playing at an MVP level, but their putrid team records are taking away from their greatness. The players that have been leading their teams to wins and have been putting up MVP-caliber statistics are found below in order of their current MVP power ranking.

10. Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) 2021-22 Statistics: 21.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 5.6 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.5 BPG

9. Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) 2021-22 Statistics: 25.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.9 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.4 BPG

8. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) 2021-22 Statistics: 25.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 6.4 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.4 BPG

7. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) 2021-22 Statistics: 26.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG

6. DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) 2021-22 Statistics: 28.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.1 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.3 BPG

5. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) 2021-22 Statistics: 28.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 8.6 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.6 BPG

4. Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) 2021-22 Statistics: 27.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.7 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.4 BPG

3. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) 2021-22 Statistics: 29.9 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.1 SPG, 1.5 BPG

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) 2021-22 Statistics: 29.7 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, 1.4 BPG

1. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) 2021-22 Statistics: 26.0 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 8.1 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Which one of these players will hoist the MVP trophy this year?

