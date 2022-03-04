in Music Videos

Watch Zambian artist Holstar’s video for self-centric single ‘Alright’ featuring Killa

Photo: Courtesy of the artist

In January, Zambian Hip-Hop recording artist Holstar released the official video for his Hip-Hop/Pop single ‘Alright’ featuring singer-songwriter Killa. From the start of the video, Holstar calls to Killa and shows him a vinyl for a record he’s been wanting him to hear. After Killa puts the record on the player, he heads outside to sit on a bench. Overall, the song is about toasting the good life, soul searching, healing, self-care and celebrating our time on Earth. Something that I think we can all benefit from in these challenging times.

Watch the music video below taken from Holstar’s five-song EP ‘Off Dreams Never Die’ released on November 19. J-Hunna produced the record, and Mwango Muntemba Kondolo directed the music video.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

