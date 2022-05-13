Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart and more to appear at this year’s ESSENCE Festival

We cannot believe that it has been a two-year hiatus for the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. It seemed like just yesterday when my cousin and I were making plans to attend! Next thing you know, life as we know it changed. Have no fear. With the slowing of the pandemic, 2022 marks a comeback for festivals and for Essence, this is more than a comeback. This year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture, brought to you by Coca Cola will be in New Orleans from Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 3, 2022, so do not wait until the last minute to get your tickets! With a lineup so strong that it will make you want to slap your mama, this year’s Essence Festival is a must-attend. Queens-bred icon We Go Up’ featuring Fivio Foreign: Watch” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>Nicki Minaj will be making her debut, Janet Jackson will be blessing the stage, Kevin Hart will be making us laugh, and this is just to name a few. We cannot tell you all the juicy details, but we trust it will be monumental. Trust, you will have to see for yourself.

Author Richardine Bartee Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

