New York native rapper, Esparo releases his first single in 2024. The song was produced by MeechMagic and the video was directed by Whipalo.

The Giant Music signee has garnered over 3 million streams on the DSPs, and he is also credited on the OTF project Loyal Bros 2, where he alongside Lil Durk and Booka600 was featured on the record ‘Please Breathe’.

