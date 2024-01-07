Ja Rule plans to open a school in Ghana

Last week, Ja Rule took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce two things. The first announcement was signing a new deal, potentially worth a hundred million dollars. The next is his plan to build a school in Ghana, West Africa. Later this year, in the springtime, the GRAMMY-nominated rapper will embark on an international tour with Mýa, Keri Hilson, and Lloyd. The Sunrise Tour will commemorate the Queens-bred legend’s twenty-fifth anniversary of his album ‘Venni Vetti Vicci’.

We have yet to see or receive any further details about the content of these announcements, but we plan to update our readers when it becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

