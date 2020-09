Nigerian Dancehall star Patoranking is on an official remix to Buju Banton’s track ‘Blessed’, which was my Song of the Day in July. Check it out right now, and check out the original, too. If you are unfamiliar with the excellence that is Patoranking, it is time to catch up. The Nigerian superstar dropped an album called ‘Three’ recently. The remix is part of a new release with other remixes including Fabolous, Jadakiss, Farruko, and Giovani and Pinwheel.