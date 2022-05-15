Watch Ghanaian rapper Amerado’s official video for ‘Obiaa Boa’

Two days ago, Ghana’s Amerado released the official music video for his track titled, ‘Obiaa Boa’. If you aren’t familiar with the Twi phrase, it (according to the press release received) translates to “everyone is lying”. It appears to be a message directed at his fellow rappers on the local scene who do not believe he’s worthy of his self-proclaimed title. In the music video, he’s portrayed as a king that others bow to, and later, he performs where skeletons are buried, and seemingly traditional rituals occur.

It isn’t clear to us non-Twi speaking music fans who Amerado is talking about in his new song. Still, he has attempted to clear the air specifically about Sarkodie, arguably Africa’s best rapper from Tema, Ghana. The twenty-seven-year-old rapper from Kumasi took to Twitter to write the following message:

It’s time you guys stop pitching me against our legends just for click baits. Listen to #ObiaaBoa again and tell me where I shaded Sarkodie. Put respect on his name like I do.

Ending the tweet, he included the link to his music video. “It’s time you guys stop pitching me against our legends just for click baits. Listen to #ObiaaBoa again and tell me where I shaded Sarkodie. Put respect on his name like I do”.https://t.co/c1MAk42tdu pic.twitter.com/mD5tt1nrVA — YOUNGER K.A (@Amerado_Burner) May 14, 2022 Watch the music video below, now directed by Bra Shizzle.

Author Richardine Bartee Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

