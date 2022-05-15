Watch Ghanaian rapper Amerado’s official video for ‘Obiaa Boa’

Two days ago, Ghana’s Amerado released the official music video for his track titled, ‘Obiaa Boa’. If you aren’t familiar with the Twi phrase, it (according to the press release received) translates to “everyone is lying”. It appears to be a message directed at his fellow rappers on the local scene who do not believe he’s worthy of his self-proclaimed title. In the music video, he’s portrayed as a king that others bow to, and later, he performs where skeletons are buried, and seemingly traditional rituals occur.
It isn’t clear to us non-Twi speaking music fans who Amerado is talking about in his new song. Still, he has attempted to clear the air specifically about Sarkodie, arguably Africa’s best rapper from Tema, Ghana. The twenty-seven-year-old rapper from Kumasi took to Twitter to write the following message:
It’s time you guys stop pitching me against our legends just for click baits. Listen to #ObiaaBoa again and tell me where I shaded Sarkodie. Put respect on his name like I do.
https://t.co/c1MAk42tdu pic.twitter.com/mD5tt1nrVA
— YOUNGER K.A (@Amerado_Burner) May 14, 2022
Watch the music video below, now directed by Bra Shizzle.