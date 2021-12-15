in Music Videos

British rapper Abra Cadabra returns with official video for ‘Lean Wit It’: Watch

    Last week, British Drill rapper Abra Cadabra released the official video for the monstrous ‘Lean Wit It’. On the H1KBeats and AJDoneIt production, the Tottenham-born artist brings us into his world with his signature deep-voiced narrative and a juxtaposed performance that comes off as effortless and smooth. Surrounded by friends, he waves a red paisley handkerchief and talks about his opps, girlfriend, and more. Watch the dark visual below directed by Crematics and Danny Executed This.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

