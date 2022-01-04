The Weeknd reveals creative cover art for fifth studio album ‘Dawn FM’

Today, The Weeknd posted the official album cover to his forthcoming album ‘Dawn FM’ on his social media pages. In a quoted tweet to Jim Carrey, the Canadian recording artist thanked Jim Carrey for ‘being a part of the process. He continued, “It’s kismet. Full circle 🥲” The Canadian-American actor tweeted that he listened to the album with his “good friend Abel last night. It was deep and elegant, and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony. ;^•”

The official cover art

Photo: Courtesy of the artist

The Weeknd’s fifth studio album will be available on January 7, 2022. We don’t know what he means by it, but we adore both artists, so we are eager to find out. If we had to guess, Jim Carrey probably helped The Weeknd with some method acting for his music videos, or Carrey might appear in one of the visual components.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Dawn FMThe Weeknd