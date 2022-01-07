Listen to The Weeknd’s dramatic new album ‘Dawn FM’

What a great way to start a new year! Taking inspiration from the early stages of Hip-Hop/Disco that evoked our forefathers to breakdance and boogie, The Weeknd shares a “sonic experience” meant to make you feel nostalgia and like you’re on an expensive vacation. It is the signature Weeknd sound—chic R&B—seemingly encompassing a big-budget cinematic theme that sounds lush, rich, and where one could imagine a Michael Jackson may have left off and continued to drive if he was still alive and the legendary King of Pop didn’t completely embrace or help push Afrobeats, and other global musical styles in 2022. It feels good.

Furthermore, I love the interludes and how the Canadian musical genius interpolates the broadcasting/radio element. Listen to the masterpiece concept album below. It features a wide range of creators from different eras like Jim Carrey, Lil Wayne, Tyler, the Creator, Quincy Jones, and more.

